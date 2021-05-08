Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,922 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 656.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $347.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day moving average is $265.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $348.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

