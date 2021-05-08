Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $697,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 29,902.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

STNE stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

