Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

