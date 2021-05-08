Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,269 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 155.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.