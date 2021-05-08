Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$13.06. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 15,765 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$430.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

