Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

