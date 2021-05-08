Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

