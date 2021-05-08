Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

