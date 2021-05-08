Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $251.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

