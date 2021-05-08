Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $905.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

