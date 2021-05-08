MetaHash Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00251519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 435.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.56 or 0.01141721 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00736415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.08 or 0.99696552 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,705,387,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,536,178,460 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

