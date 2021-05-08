Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.31 ($9.78).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.74 and a 200-day moving average of €10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

