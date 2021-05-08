Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $31.45-31.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $20.01 on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

