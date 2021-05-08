MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,880,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

