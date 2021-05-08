MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,198.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $6,198.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005431 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00104247 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.