Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.96.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

