Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.96.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.