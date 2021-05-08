Micromines Hits Market Cap of $320,414.40 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $320,414.40 and $103.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00251633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 404.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.42 or 0.01144872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00742729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,286.03 or 1.00344349 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Coin Trading

