Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

