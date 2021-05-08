Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $64.81 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 5.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.