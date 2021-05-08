Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 259 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 0.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $235.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

