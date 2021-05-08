Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 6,184 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $85,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 134,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 304,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,727,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

