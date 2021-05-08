Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 9,598,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

