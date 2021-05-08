MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

OTCMKTS MNBEY remained flat at $$50.68 during trading on Friday. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

