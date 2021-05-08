Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,450 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

