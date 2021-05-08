Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,944,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

