Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.