Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Cap of $35.40 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $30,132.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.25 or 0.00223324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256576 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 76,389.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.48 or 0.01122090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00778279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,616.37 or 0.99735103 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 269,703 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

