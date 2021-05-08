Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $7.79 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $98,152.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00013264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00251952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 418.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.61 or 0.01161676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00745822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,681.91 or 0.99866462 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 4,011,708 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

