Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Down 5% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 5% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and $264,715.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $680.27 or 0.01167314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00262898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.75 or 0.01108083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.09 or 0.00765469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.98 or 0.99935194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 56,638 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

