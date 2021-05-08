Mischa Reis Sells 1,049 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Envista stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

