Mist (MIST) Market Cap Reaches $15.42 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 284.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00081807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00792039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.43 or 0.09540016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

