Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 102,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $318.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.