Mizuho Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

