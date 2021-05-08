Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

