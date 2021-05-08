MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One MODEL-X-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $458,876.41 and $6.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00257484 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 78,240.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.01128029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00775055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,642.25 or 1.00100559 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 coins. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MODEL-X-coin Coin Trading

