Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.