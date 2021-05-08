ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.84.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

