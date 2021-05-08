Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

