MonaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $204.32 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $204.32 million and $17.58 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00005306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,583.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.24 or 0.06037969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.20 or 0.02408878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00585899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00199362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00801752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00676300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00532673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

