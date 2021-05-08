Monkey Project Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,728.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $3,728.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,462,731 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.