Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

