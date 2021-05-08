More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $438,958.19

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $438,958.19 and approximately $278,317.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

