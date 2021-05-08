Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $161.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.75.

WING opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

