Morgan Stanley Increases SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target to $70.00

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE FLOW opened at $70.60 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.