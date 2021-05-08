Morgan Stanley Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

