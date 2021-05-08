Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

