Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $250.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 675,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. Gartner has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,097 shares of company stock worth $11,018,429. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

