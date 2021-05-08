Morgan Stanley Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.