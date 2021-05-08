Morgan Stanley Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $44.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.41.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 732.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,598 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

